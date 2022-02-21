Brewcast: Fallout from the Michigan-Wisconsin brawl

Things escalated quickly between the Michigan Wolverines and the Wisconsin Badgers following the Badger’s 77-63 victory on Sunday afternoon in Madison.

The main story is Juwan Howard physically striking a Wisconsin assistant coach in the face. How did it happen, and what will be the fallout? Luke Ghiardi and Von Lozon break it all down on today’s Brewcast.

