Filed under:

Blue By Ninety: How the Michigan basketball suspension will affect the rest of the season

It could have huge ramifications.

By JustinRoh, Jack Scheel, and Kailen McKay
Michigan v Wisconsin Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images

On today’s Blue By Ninety podcast, Justin Roh, Jack Scheel and Kailen McKay discuss the suspensions for Michigan Wolverines basketball after the incident vs. Wisconsin and how it will impact the rest of the season. They also talk other Michigan sports, as women’s basketball regained the lead in the Big Ten race, and softball and baseball had solid weekends down south.

