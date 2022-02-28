 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Blue By Ninety: Michigan basketball stays on the bubble

New, 2 comments

After a 1-1 week, the Wolverines remain in the hunt for a more solidified spot at the NCAA Tournament table.

By JustinRoh, Jack Scheel, and Kailen McKay
NCAA Basketball: Illinois at Michigan Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

After a not-so-great weekend for the Michigan Wolverines’ men’s and women’s basketball teams, Justin Roh, Jack Scheel and Kailen McKay talk about what’s next for both programs on today’s Blue By Ninety.

The men’s team still has some work to do, but will need to bring the energy against MSU, Iowa and OSU this week. The women’s team unfortunately lost out on the Big Ten Championship, but still are in great position for tournament time.

All of our Maize n Brew podcasts are available wherever you get your shows! Subscribe, rate, and leave us a review:

Apple | Spotify | Google | Stitcher | Megaphone

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MaizenBrew

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/maizenbrewsbn/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/maizenbrewsbn

YouTube:https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZBJuf_eohVzbfZmZzMIdqA

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/vZMsMTF

Next Up In Podcasts

Loading comments...