Recapping everything that happened for Michigan football during 2022 NSD

On this week’s Future Brew podcast, Von Lozon and Jon Simmons discuss everything Michigan Wolverines football related for the traditional National Signing Day for the 2022 class. Prospects discussed include three-star edge rusher Kevonte Henry and three-star running back Andrew Paul.

Henry, who was a Michigan commit until yesterday, ended up signing with a Big 12 school instead. Paul was Michigan’s final running back target in the class, and he also ended up elsewhere.

With all these developments, Michigan likely looks ahead to the 2023 class for help at these positions. We give our takes on everything that went down — or didn’t go down, we should say — for the Wolverines.

Disclaimer: We recorded this an hour before news broke that Jim Harbaugh was returning to Michigan. The final segment about the recruiting impact if Harbaugh left is now irrelevant. We apologize for any inconvenience.

