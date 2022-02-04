Blue By Ninety: Joel Hongiford discusses his and Jim Harbaugh’s return to Michigan

Michigan Wolverines tight end Joel Honigford has decided to return for a sixth season at Michigan, and this week he joins the Blue By Ninety guys to talk about that decision. He also gives his perspective on how this week unfolded with Jim Harbaugh’s decision to stay in Ann Arbor. They also discuss Honigford’s nonprofit organization, TUFF, which provides under-privileged youth sports teams with brand new uniforms and gear.

