Blue By Ninety: Reacting to Josh Gattis leaving Michigan for Miami

Josh Gattis is out as the Michigan Wolverines’ offensive coordinator and is headed to Miami to be Mario Cristobal’s new play-caller. It was shocking news to see Sunday morning, so say the least, but the fact of the matter is that Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines have to replace the reigning Broyles Award winner, as well as their one-year star defensive coordinator all in one offseason.

On today’s Blue By Ninety, Justin Roh, Jack Scheel and Kailen McKay discuss that news, as well as Michigan basketball’s loss at Purdue over the weekend and how time is running out for Juwan Howard and company to make a run for the NCAA Tournament.

All of our Maize n Brew podcasts are available wherever you get your shows! Subscribe, rate, and leave us a review:

Apple | Spotify | Google | Stitcher | Megaphone

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MaizenBrew

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/maizenbrewsbn/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/maizenbrewsbn

YouTube:https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZBJuf_eohVzbfZmZzMIdqA

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/vZMsMTF