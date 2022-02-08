Brewcast: Jim Harbaugh is back, Josh Gattis is not

Jim Harbaugh will be returning as the head football coach at the University of Michigan in 2022 after flirting with the Minneosta Vikings about their head coaching vacancy. While the move was received mostly positively by fans, players, and coaches, it did not come without fallout. It was reported Sunday that Josh Gattis was leaving Michigan to be the offensive coordinator at the University of Miami.

Luke Ghiardi and Scotty White break down and react to the two major stories for the Michigan Wolverines in this week’s Brewcast.

