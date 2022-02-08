Why Michigan’s hiring Jesse Minter as defensive coordinator

Per multiple reports, Michigan is set to hire Vanderbilt defensive coordinator Jesse Minter as their new DC. Minter has prior history with former Michigan DC Mike Macdonald, as they were both previously on the Baltimore Ravens staff, where Macdonald has since returned to as DC.

In this podcast we take a look at why Michigan may have hired Minter — some of the reasons are obvious, some need to be talked through. Listen below.

