Reacting to 2023 in-state RB Cole Cabana committing to Michigan over MSU

On today’s Future Brew, Von Lozon and Jon Simmons discuss 2023 three-star in-state running back Cole Cabana committing to the Michigan Wolverines over the Michigan State Spartans, and how he may best be utilized in Ann Arbor.

Later, the boys talk about the departure of Josh Gattis and how him bolting for Miami will impact recruiting for Michigan.

All of our Maize n Brew podcasts are available wherever you get your shows! Subscribe, rate and leave us a review:

Apple | Spotify | Google | Stitcher | Megaphone

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MaizenBrew

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/maizenbrewsbn/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/maizenbrewsbn

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZBJuf_eohVzbfZmZzMIdqA

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/vZMsMT