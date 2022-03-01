 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Blue By Ninety: U-M/MSU preview with Carter Elliott from The Field of 68

The BB90 boys are back to preview tonight’s big game.

By JustinRoh, Jack Scheel, and Kailen McKay
NCAA Basketball: Michigan at Michigan State Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports

The Blue By Ninety boys are joined by Carter Elliott from The Field of 68 podcast to discuss tonight’s matchup on the hardwood between the Michigan Wolverines and the Michigan State Spartans.

