Blue By Ninety: U-M/MSU preview with Carter Elliott from The Field of 68

The Blue By Ninety boys are joined by Carter Elliott from The Field of 68 podcast to discuss tonight’s matchup on the hardwood between the Michigan Wolverines and the Michigan State Spartans.
All of our Maize n Brew podcasts are available wherever you get your shows! Subscribe, rate, and leave us a review:
Apple | Spotify | Google | Stitcher | Megaphone
Twitter: https://twitter.com/MaizenBrew
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/maizenbrewsbn/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/maizenbrewsbn
YouTube:https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZBJuf_eohVzbfZmZzMIdqA
Discord: https://discord.com/invite/vZMsMTF
Loading comments...