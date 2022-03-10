Poll Results: The majority believes Michigan wins at least one game in NCAA Tournament

Earlier this week, we asked you several questions pertaining to the Michigan Wolverines’ basketball team, and after more than 500 people responded, the results are in!

The majority of Michigan fans (72% to be exact) said sophomore center Hunter Dickinson is the team’s MVP this season. Eli Brooks had 19% of the other votes, while DeVante’ Jones had 7% and Caleb Houstan had 1%.

The overwhelming majority of respondents (96%) said Michigan will make the NCAA Tournament. As far as how far the Wolverines end up going, 44% said they will make it to the Round of 32 and then be eliminated. Interestingly, more people (34%) think Michigan will be eliminated in the Sweet 16 than the Round of 64 (12%). The other respondents went with the Elite Eight (5%) and the First Four (2%).

But let’s not get too ahead of ourselves, as the Big Ten Tournament begins today for the Wolverines. Most fans (60%) believe Michigan will be eliminated in its second game, which would be against Illinois. Another 25% of fans believe Michigan will make it to the semifinals, while 5% think the Wolverines won’t even make it out of the first round. The other 10% is evenly split between them winning the Big Ten Tournament and them making it to the finals but losing.

Which way did you vote in this poll? Let us know down in the comments, and thanks for your support and participating!

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.