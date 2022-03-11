 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Reacting to Michigan blowing a 17-point lead against Indiana in the Big Ten Tournament

The Wolverines are firmly on the bubble heading into Selection Sunday.

By JustinRoh, Jack Scheel, and Kailen McKay
NCAA Basketball: Big Ten Conference Tournament- Indiana vs Michigan Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

On today’s Blue By Ninety, the boys discuss the Michigan Wolverines’ epic collapse in the second half against Indiana in the Big Ten Tournament. The guys analyze how it went so wrong so quickly, Juwan Howard’s impact in his first game back and now what this means for the Wolverines on the bubble.

