Blue By Ninety: Michigan men’s and women’s NCAA Tournament preview

On today’s Blue By Ninety podcast, Justin Roh, Jack Scheel and Kailen McKary react to the Michigan Wolverines men’s and women’s basketball teams both making the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

The two teams head into their respective tournaments in much different positions. The men are one of the last teams in as a No. 11 seed, but are ready to make a splash as they are favored against the No. 6 seed Colorado State in the first round matchup.

The women are a No. 3 seed — the highest seed in program history — and are hosting the tournament at Crisler for the first time ever on Saturday. They take on the No. 14-seeded American University in their first round game.

