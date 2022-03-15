Two highly-ranked 2023 OL had great visits to Michigan this past weekend

On this week’s Future Brew, Von Lozon, Jon Simmons and Seth Berry recap the prospects who visited the Michigan Wolverines this past weekend, including two highly-regarded four-star offensive lineman in the 2023 class in offensive tackle Cayden Green and interior lineman Sam Pendleton. Could Michigan have retaken the lead for Pendleton, who had Crystal Ball predictions in for Clemson to land his commitment?

Other prospects discussed include safety Winston Berglund, four-star in-state defensive lineman Jalen Thompson and three-star tight end Deakon Tonielli.

The boys also share their thoughts on 2023 three-star tight end commit Andrew Rappleyea visiting Penn State and Boston College, along with Michigan, over the next three weeks. Should fans be concerned he could potentially flip to one of the other schools?

