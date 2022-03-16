 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Blue By Ninety: Jon Teske chats with us about Michigan’s upcoming NCAA Tournament appearance

The former Michigan standout joins the boys today to talk about Michigan’s chances in the tourney.

By JustinRoh, Jack Scheel, and Kailen McKay
NCAA Basketball: Michigan at Maryland Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Former Michigan Wolverines basketball player Jon Teske joins today’s edition of Blue By Ninety to talk about life in the G League and a 10-day contract with the Memphis Grizzlies. He also shares stories from his time in Ann Arbor and gives his thoughts on this team’s chances in the NCAA Tournament.

