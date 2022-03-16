Blue By Ninety: Jon Teske chats with us about Michigan’s upcoming NCAA Tournament appearance

Former Michigan Wolverines basketball player Jon Teske joins today’s edition of Blue By Ninety to talk about life in the G League and a 10-day contract with the Memphis Grizzlies. He also shares stories from his time in Ann Arbor and gives his thoughts on this team’s chances in the NCAA Tournament.

