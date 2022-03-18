Brewcast: Michigan overcomes 15-point deficit to advance to second round of NCAA Tournament

The No. 11 seed Michigan Wolverines started off the 2022 NCAA Tournament with a bang, overcoming a 15-point deficit to defeat the No. 6 seed Colorado State Rams, 75-63.

With DeVante’ Jones out with a concussion, freshman point guard stepped up big time for the Wolverines, finishing with 14 points, six rebounds, two assists and only one turnover. Hunter Dickinson also had a big game with 21 points and six rebounds. Things didn’t look pretty early on, but Michigan found a way to get the job done and move on.

Luke Ghiardi and Scotty White down Michigan’s first round game and look ahead to preview the second round matchup with the Tennessee Volunteers on this week’s Brewcast.

