Maize n Brew goes one-on-one with Hassan Haskins

Michigan running back Hassan Haskins certainly carved out an impressive legacy during his time wearing maize and blue. From hurdles in the rain against Notre Dame to five touchdowns against Ohio State, Haskins made his presence known at Michigan.

Maize n Brew caught up with Haskins on Tuesday, where we talked about what he can bring to an NFL team, his thoughts on Michigan’s offense in 2022, what he thinks of Matt Weiss and Sherrone Moore, and we reminisce about some of his shining moments.

Listen to the podcast below.

