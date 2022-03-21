Blue By Ninety: Michigan is dancing to the Sweet 16

After an unbelievable weekend for Michigan Athletics, the BB90 boys break it all down. Men’s basketball is Sweet 16 bound after two upsets, women’s basketball dominated its first game and is playing for a chance in the Sweet 16, hockey won the Big Ten Championship on the road at Minnesota, wrestling is the NCAA runner-up and women’s gymnastics is the Big Ten Champion.

It’s truly great to be a Michigan Wolverine.

