Discussing Michigan football’s latest commitment, DL targets in the portal

On this week’s edition of the Future Brew podcast, Von Lozon and Jon Simmons discuss the latest addition to the Michigan Wolverines’ 2023 recruiting class — three-star defensive lineman Brooks Bahr. He is the lone defensive lineman committed to Michigan as of now, but he surely won’t be the last. What does he bring to the table, and does this mean the Wolverines can finally get some momentum going on the recruiting trail?

The boys also talk about a couple guys along the defensive line in the transfer portal who Michigan is taking a close look at. One of them, JUCO prospect Jelani Davis, visited Michigan this past weekend. The other, UCF grad transfer Cam Goode, is reportedly set to visit Ann Arbor in the very near future.

