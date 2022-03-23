Brewcast: The Sweet 16 is almost here

The Michigan Wolverines men’s basketball team are Sweet 16 bound for the fifth consecutive NCAA Tournament. It took a monumental effort from Hunter Dickinson and Eli Brooks for it to happen. Can the Wolverines continue their magic in the Sweet 16 against Villanova? Luke Ghiardi and Scotty White break it down.

