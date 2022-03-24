2022 NCAA Tournament Game Thread: Michigan vs. Villanova

A spot in the Elite Eight is on the line in a Sweet Sixteen clash — the No. 11 seed Michigan Wolverines and No. 2 seed Villanova Wildcats face off today in the NCAA Tournament.

Michigan overcame a 15-point deficit against No. 6 Colorado State in the first round, and in the second round they surprised many by beating No. 3 Tennessee 76-68.

Now it’s a rematch of the 2018 National Championship, a game in which Michigan lost to Villanova 79-62. Ironically enough, that game was played in the same city as tonight’s tilt — San Antonio, Texas. However, this time Juwan Howard is Michigan’s coach against Jay Wright’s Villanova team.

Will the result be different for Michigan this time around? Or will Villanova show they deserve to be a No. 2 seed?

No. 2 Villanova Wildcats vs. No. 11 Michigan Wolverines

Date/Time: Thursday, March 24, 7:29 p.m. ET

Location: AT&T Center, San Antonio, TX

TV/Streaming: CBS

DraftKings Sportsbook Odds: Villanova -5, O/U 135.5

Get your popcorn ready and comment along with us as the game unfolds!