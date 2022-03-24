Michigan’s run ends in Sweet 16 against Villanova

The Michigan Wolverines season came to an end tonight as the Villanova Wildcats advance to the Elite Eight with a 63-55 win. Michigan struggled mightily shooting tonight and also had trouble at the free throw line. These missed chances were the difference tonight.

First Half

Michigan got out to a good start in this one, going up 5-1 early. It was also good to see Caleb Houstan score five early points as he obviously struggled against Tennessee. Villanova then got hot and a few triples sparked a 17-6 run to put the Wildcats up 18-11. Villanova threatened to pull away but Michigan was able to keep things close, eventually taking a 22-20 lead. Hunter Dickinson picked up his second foul shortly after this, and Villanova capitalized down the stretch to take a 31-28 lead into the break. The Wildcats had two players in double figures in the first half, Jermaine Samuels (11 points) and Justin Moore (10).

Second Half

The story of the second half was missed opportunities for Michigan. The missed free throws and missed layups ultimately cost the Wolverines their season tonight. Michigan only scored three points in the first seven minutes of the half and Villanova grew their lead up to 9. Michigan wasn’t able to hit the shots that they needed to hit, and the Wildcats came out on top.

It was a season full of ups and downs, but this team showed tremendous fight during the tournament and getting to the Sweet 16 as an 11 seed is impressive.

Until next year.