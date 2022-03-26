Michigan basketball reaches out to another player in the transfer portal

According to Mac Irvin Fire on Twitter, Juwan Howard and the Michigan Wolverines have been in contact with Texas Tech wing Terrence Shannon Jr., who entered the transfer portal the day after the Red Raiders lost in the Sweet 16 to Duke. Kentucky, UConn and Illinois have also reached out to him. He is also considering staying at TTU.

Mac Irvin Fire is the AAU team out of Chicago that Shannon Jr. played for growing up.

6’7 High Flyer Terrence Shannon (Texas Tech) Jr enter the transfer portal. He has heard from Kentucky, UConn, Illinois and Michigan already. #MacIrvinFire — Mac Irvin Fire (@TheMacIrvinFire) March 25, 2022

This upcoming season will be Shannon Jr.’s fourth in college. His freshman season at Texas Tech saw him put up 9.8 points and 4.1 rebounds per game in 29 games played. The following season was even better, as he averaged 12.9 points and 4.0 rebounds per game. He also increased his three-point shooting percentage from 25.7% to 35.7% from his freshman to sophomore season.

This season, his junior year, saw a drop in points per game to 10.4, but he did increase his three-point percentage to 38.4%.

The Wolverines are bound to lose a handful of players this offseason, so looking for help in the transfer portal to go along with their four-man freshman class makes sense. They also reached out earlier this week to Penn State transfer guard Sam Sessoms, as well as St. Joe’s forward Taylor Funk, Utah Valley center Fardaws Aimaq and Alabama big man Alex Tchikou, so they seem eager to get at least one guy in the portal this offseason.

Howard will likely use his Chicago connection to his advantage in this recruitment, as well as how the roster is going to look next season. I wouldn’t be surprised if the Wolverines potentially made a big move here.