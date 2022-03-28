Michigan baseball wins first Big Ten series of the season over Nebraska

The Michigan Wolverines baseball team started Big Ten play off right with a series win against the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Nebraska took Game 1, 13-9, but Michigan took the final two games of the series, 8-6 and 6-1.

After the series win, Michigan is now 13-10 on the season. Here’s how it all went down.

Game 1

This was a game Michigan let get away, and also a game where it made some history. In the 5th inning, Matt Frey, Jimmy Obertop, Ted Burton and Tito Flores hit four consecutive home-runs, something that had never been done before in Big Ten play. Michigan led 6-3 after the barrage of homers.

The Huskers bounced right back, however, with six runs in the bottom of the inning to go up 9-6. The Huskers added four more runs in the 6th inning and didn’t let the Wolverines get back in it from there. Nebraska won 13-9.

Game 2

The Wolverines got in the win column in Game 2 thanks to the clutch gene from Obertop.

Michigan was in control going into the bottom of the 8th with a three-run lead. The Huskers, however, put up three runs in the frame to tie the game at six runs apiece.

Enter Obertop, who laced a a two-run double off the wall in the 9th inning to put Michigan up 8-6. The Wolverines’ defense shut down Nebraska in the bottom of the 9th to secure the victory.

Flores and Frey both had two hits for Michigan.

Game 3

The defense got the job done for Michigan in the final game of the series. The Wolverines started Jacob Denner who struck out seven and gave up one run through 5.2 innings.

Michigan went up 3-0 early and Nebraska was never able to claw back into it. A couple insurance runs late ended up giving the Wolverines a 6-1 win.

Obertop and Frey each had nice days at the plate with two hits apiece.

Michigan is back in action Wednesday for a midweek single game against Oakland.