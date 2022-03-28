Blue By Ninety: Women’s basketball, hockey have huge weekends

The Michigan Wolverines men’s basketball team may be out of the postseason picture, but the women’s basketball team is still dancing and made it to the Elite Eight for the first time in program history after narrowly squeaking by South Dakota in the Sweet 16 on Saturday. Meanwhile, the Michigan men’s hockey team punched its ticket to its 26th ever Frozen Four, the most for any program ever, after taking down Quinnipiac and surviving a crazy third period that resulted in a 7-4 win.

What a weekend it was for the Michigan Wolverines’ athletic department. Justin Roh, Jack Scheel and Kailen McKay break it all down on today’s Blue By Ninety podcast.

