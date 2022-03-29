Five-star DL highlights recruits visiting for Michigan’s spring game this weekend

On this week’s Future Brew podcast, Von Lozon, Jon Simmons and Seth Berry discuss the recruits expected to visit Ann Arbor for the Michigan Wolverines’ spring game this weekend. Among the targets includes 2023 five-star defensive lineman Nyckoles Harbor, who is one of Michigan’s top prospects in the entire 2023 class. This is a huge opportunity for the Wolverines to make a move in this recruitment, so can they do it this weekend?

Other anticipated visitors include 2023 four-star offensive lineman Miles McVay, three-star defensive lineman Joseph Mupoyi and unranked defensive lineman Tyriq Blanding. Mupoyi is teammates with Harbor back in Washington D.C., so that definitely won’t hurt Michigan’s chances with either prospect.

