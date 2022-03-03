Michigan’s NCAA Tournament chances heading into final games of season

The Michigan Wolverines went into last night’s game against Michigan State feeling like they were in a must-win situation. The Wolverines played with energy, and ultimately dominated the Spartans for the last 35 minutes of the game en route to a 17-point victory. Luke Ghiardi and Scotty White break down the game as well as the Wolverines situation regarding the NCAA Tournament.

All of our Maize n Brew podcasts are available wherever you get your shows! Subscribe, rate and leave us a review:

Apple | Spotify | Google | Stitcher | Megaphone

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MaizenBrew

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/maizenbrewsbn/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/maizenbrewsbn

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZBJuf_eohVzbfZmZzMIdqA

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/vZMsMT