Michigan drops senior night battle against Iowa

The Michigan Wolverines couldn’t take care of business on senior night as they lose to the Iowa Hawkeyes, 82-71. Iowa jumped on the Wolverines right out of the gate and never looked back, as Michigan never led in the game. The Hawkeyes shot 58% from three, and were able to avenge their loss against Michigan from a couple weeks ago.

First Half

This one got out of hand quickly. After a very solid performance on Tuesday, it wasn’t surprising that this was the case, as Michigan has lacked consistency all year. Iowa got out to a 5-0 lead and never looked back. Iowa, specifically Keegan Murray and Jordan Bohannon, shot the lights out. Murray knocked down three triples in the half and Bohannon drained four. Michigan simply couldn’t keep up with the Hawkeyes. Eli Brooks was hot from downtown, knocking down three deep ones, but that was most of the Wolverine’s offense outside of Hunter Dickinson. Iowa led big at the break, 47-30.

Second Half

Iowa was able to grow the lead to 19 early in the second half, and it looked like Michigan was dead in the water. However, the Wolverines never quit and put together a run towards the end of the game to get back in it. Michigan had a couple possessions with around two minutes left down just seven, but turned it over on both possessions, which ultimately led to Iowa sealing the win. Michigan played much better in the second half, but it wasn’t enough, and the Hawkeyes spoiled senior night.

A win in this one would’ve just about locked up a tournament birth for Michigan, but now things are still up in the air. The Wolverines need to find another win to feel more comfortable, and Sunday in Columbus won’t be easy. If Michigan drops that one, it’ll come down to the Big Ten Tournament in Indy.

It might just be a stressful selection Sunday for the maize and blue.