Blue By Ninety: Zak Zinter, Trevor Keegan join the show to preview the spring game

Two of the big boys up front for the Michigan Wolverines’ football program, Trevor Keegan and Zak Zinter, join Justin Roh, Jack Scheel and Kailen McKay on today’s Blue By Ninety podcast to talk about how spring ball is going and to preview the spring game coming up this Saturday afternoon at the Big House.

They discuss the feeling of winning the Joe Moore Award last season and how that has set the tone for next year. They cover the personal side of things too with their best food spots in Ann Arbor and what they plan to do this summer.

