Michigan baseball falls at home against Oakland

The Michigan Wolverines had a midweek, single game battle with the Oakland Golden Grizzlies Wednesday that got away from Michigan in a hurry.

Oakland is not that good of a team and this is a game that the Wolverines should be winning. The Grizzlies are in the Horizon League and have a losing record without playing any ranked teams. They shouldn’t be coming to Ann Arbor and handily beating Michigan, but that’s what they did today.

Things got ugly immediately in this one. Oakland jumped on the Wolverines right out the gate and put up 6 runs in the 1st inning. Michigan was never able to get back in the game after that.

The Wolverines threatened a little bit in the 3rd with a three-run inning that brought the deficit from 9-1 to 9-4, but that was as close as Michigan would get in this one.

The Grizzlies had big innings in the 5th and 6th to stretch the lead to 14-4 before a three-run frame for the Wolverines in the 7th made things look a little bit more respectable, and Oakland won 14-7.

The Grizzlies racked up 19 hits and had three different players get three hits or more: Brad Goulet (4), Brenton Phillips (3) and Jared Miller (3).

Clark Elliott, Riley Bertram and Jack Van Remortel all had two hits each for Michigan.

The good news for the Wolverines: this isn’t a conference game, and this game doesn’t negate the fact that Michigan won their first Big Ten series. They need to find that momentum and ride it into the weekend.

The Wolverines have their first home conference series of the year this weekend as the Iowa Hawkeyes visit Ann Arbor.

Michigan is now 13-11 on the year and remains 2-1 in Big Ten play.