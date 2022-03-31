Naz Hillmon enters name into WNBA Draft after incredible Michigan career

After an incredible four-year career with the Michigan Wolverines, Naz Hillmon announced that she has entered her name in the WNBA Draft, posting a heartfelt message thanking her family, friends, teammates and the Wolverine community.

Hillmon put up impressive stats this season, averaging 21.0 points and 9.6 rebounds in 33.4 minutes per game.

She will go down as one of the most accomplished players to ever wear the maize and blue. Per MGoBlue.com, this season, she became the first Wolverine — man or woman — with 2,000 points and 1,000 rebounds. She is second in program history with 2,183 points and first with 1,063 boards.

Hillmon helped lead the Wolverines to their best season in program history this past year, as they boast an impressive 13-4 record in the Big Ten and a 25-7 record in the regular season, peaking as high as fourth on the AP Poll in February. Hillmon’s tenacity and domination in the post on both ends helped lead the Wolverines to their first Elite Eight appearance in program history.

Here’s a list of individual accolades Hillmon was able to rack up in her time at Michigan (per MGoBlue.com):

First player in program history to earn All-America honors

Finalist for the 2021 Wade Trophy

2021 WBCA All-America, 2021 USBWA All-America (first team), 2021 Associated Press All-America (second team), 2021 Sports Illustrated All-America (first team), 2021 The Athletic All-America (first team)

2021 Big Ten Player of the Year (consensus)

2021 Michigan Female Athlete of the Year

Three-time All-Big Ten first team (consensus)

Two-time finalist for the Katrina McClain Award (2020, 2021)

Two-time WBCA All-Region (2020, 2021)

2019 Big Ten Freshman and Sixth Player of the Year

Three-time team MVP

Hillmon is projected to be a lottery pick in the WNBA Draft, and she likely has a lengthy career ahead of her.

We here at Maize n Brew will miss watching her play in Ann Arbor, and will continue to follow her along her basketball journey.