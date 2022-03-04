Blue By Ninety: Reacting to Michigan losing to Iowa on Senior Night

After going to the Michigan Wolverines/Iowa Hawkeyes game on Thursday night, the Blue By Ninety guys recap the Senior Night loss at Crisler Center. They talk about the frustrations of the ups and downs of this hoops team and what they need to do now to make the NCAA Tournament.

