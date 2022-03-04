 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Blue By Ninety: Reacting to Michigan losing to Iowa on Senior Night

It’s been a roller coaster of a year for U-M.

By JustinRoh and Jack Scheel
Iowa v Michigan Photo by Jaime Crawford/Getty Images

After going to the Michigan Wolverines/Iowa Hawkeyes game on Thursday night, the Blue By Ninety guys recap the Senior Night loss at Crisler Center. They talk about the frustrations of the ups and downs of this hoops team and what they need to do now to make the NCAA Tournament.

