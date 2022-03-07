Poll: Who has been Michigan basketball’s MVP this season, how far will they go in the postseason, more

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Michigan Wolverines fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts.

Things started off rough for the Michigan Wolverines basketball team during the 2021-22 season. Things got more rough after losing Juwan Howard to suspension. But things have started to turn around after huge wins over the last few weeks against Purdue, Michigan State, Iowa and Ohio State.

After being on the bubble, the Wolverines seemingly locked up a ticket to the NCAA Tournament after that regular season finale victory at Ohio State.

A huge reason for Michigan’s success over the last couple weeks has been because of its veteran leaders in DeVante’ Jones, Eli Brooks and Hunter Dickinson. The trio has accounted for a bulk of the team’s offensive production, with Jones having a monster performance of 21 points and nine assists against the Buckeyes.

There is no doubt any potential postseason success will be largely in part because of those three guys, which begs the question: Who has been Michigan’s MVP during the regular season? Take our poll below to answer that question, how far you think they will go into the Big Ten and NCAA tournaments, and much more.

