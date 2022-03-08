Discussing Dante Moore, Devan Houstan visiting Michigan last week

Von Lozon and Jon Simmons are BACK with another episode of the Future Brew podcast!

It’s been a hot minute since the last podcast, but not a whole lot has changed in the world of Michigan Wolverines football recruiting. Offers have been sent out left and right spanning several recruiting classes, but there hasn’t been a ton to be excited about. That is, until this past week when 2023 five-star quarterback Dante Moore, 2023 four-star defensive lineman Devan Houstan and 2023 three-star wide receiver commit Semaj Morgan visited Ann Arbor for the Michigan basketball team’s game against Iowa last Thursday.

Everybody knows about Moore — the highly-touted quarterback from Detroit MLK is the top overall target for Michigan. He visited with Morgan, who has been recruiting him just as hard as anyone. The pair sat with Ron Bellamy, Matt Weiss and Sherrone Moore throughout the game and seemingly had a good time. But Moore also took a trip this past weekend to LSU, a real threat to the Wolverines in this recruitment. Where do things sit in this recruitment after the visit down south?

As for Houstan — the brother of Michigan basketball freshman Caleb Houstan — he went to the hoops game with his family and also reportedly had a good trip. Where do things stand for the Wolverines in his recruitment following the recent offer from new defensive line coach Mike Elston?

All of our Maize n Brew podcasts are available wherever you get your shows! Subscribe, rate, and leave us a review:

Apple | Spotify | Google | Stitcher | Megaphone

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MaizenBrew

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/maizenbrewsbn/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/maizenbrewsbn

YouTube:https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZBJuf_eohVzbfZmZzMIdqA

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/vZMsMTF