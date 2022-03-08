 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Blue By Ninety: Big Ten Tournament Preview

The BB90 boys are back to discuss the upcoming Big Ten Tournament.

By JustinRoh, Jack Scheel, and Kailen McKay
NCAA Basketball: Michigan at Ohio State Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Heading into the Big Ten Tournament, the Blue By Ninety boys talk about how this Michigan Wolverines team will respond to Juwan Howard being back on the sideline. The women are heading into Selection Sunday and await their seeding in the NCAA Tournament and the baseball and softball teams continue play this spring.

