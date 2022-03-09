 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Brewcast: Michigan defeats Ohio State, Big Ten Tournament preview

The Wolverines are on a mission heading into the BTT.

By LukeGhiardi and Scotty_White
NCAA Basketball: Michigan at Ohio State Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

The Michigan Wolverines all but punched their ticket to the big dance with a win over Ohio State on Sunday afternoon. Luke Ghiardi and Scotty White look back on that game and talk about their chances at making another run in the Big Ten Tournament.

