Poll Results: Majority of fans think Diabate, Houstan stay at Michigan for another year

Earlier this week, we asked you a few Michigan Wolverines basketball questions pertaining to the future of the program. Well, the results are in, and they are quite interesting to say the least.

A whopping 87% of respondents think both freshmen, Moussa Diabate and Caleb Houstan, will stay in Ann Arbor for another season of college hoops.

So what about the other Wolverine potentially bound for the NBA Draft, Hunter Dickinson? The results are a little bit more even, as 61% of people who responded to the survey believe he will head to the NBA.

It doesn’t necessarily surprise me most people think Dickinson will head to the NBA, but it is shocking that the majority of fans believe that both Diabate and Houstan will return to Ann Arbor for another year. If I were to vote, I’d say Diabate leaves for the pros while Houstan sticks it out for another season to increase his draft stock.

We also asked Michigan fans which of the returning players they expect to take the biggest step in their development during the 2022-23 season. The majority of fans (65%) have cast their vote for point guard Frankie Collins.

If I had a vote, mine would also be for Collins. He is the heir apparent to DeVante’ Jones, who already announced his intentions of entering the NBA Draft, so it only makes sense the soon-to-be sophomore takes over and continues to advance his game.

Which way did you vote? Are these results surprising to you at all? Let us know down in the comments section!

