Michigan Recruiting Roundup: U-M now a top school for OL from Alabama

Michigan is one of the few schools in the country that can recruit nationally, and today’s Recruiting Roundup exemplifies that with updates from recruits all across the country.

Alabama three-star OL enjoys spring game visit

The visitor list for the spring game wasn’t long, but it did allow the coaches to give more individual attention to each prospect. That included 2023 three-star offensive lineman Koby Keenum, who spoke to The Michigan Insider’s Brice Marich about his first experience to Ann Arbor ($).

“I was very pleased with coach Moore.” Keenum said. “On Saturday, they had their spring game. On Sunday, coach Moore texted me and told me that he’s got church this morning with his family, but he wanted to meet with me and make sure he spent time with me. That really meant a lot to me. We spent over an hour and an half in his office breaking down football and where he sees me and what my potential looks like. It really meant a lot to me.”

Moore told Keenum he views him as a center or guard, with the ability to learn both.

Keenum’s father was also on the visit and came away impressed, as Keenum said his father, “Knew a lot about Michigan and the legacy they have, so he was excited to see it. He was blown away like I was seeing the facilities and how coach Moore spent time with us. It really meant a lot to him and it shows that coach Moore cares not only about me, but my family.”

Following the visit, Keenum admitted Michigan is “definitely going to move up to the top of my list, not necessarily the top, but one of my top schools” and will “be a contender to be one of my official visits.”

Michigan offers No. 1 player in Idaho

Idaho is not thought of as a recruiting hotbed but Michigan landed four-star tight end Colston Loveland from the state last year and is dipping back in this cycle. 2023 three-star athlete Kenyon Sadiq has been getting a lot of new attention on the trail lately, including from Michigan.

Sadiq spoke with 247Sports’ Brandon Huffman about his new offers and interest ($).

“People have always told me its definitely going to pick up, but it is definitely not what I expected,” said Sadiq, whose offer list has grown from four FCS schools to double-digit FBS programs. “It’s been exciting and I’m pretty thankful.”

A large reason for this interest stems from the 10.8 100-meter time he posted back in March at 6-foot-2, 216 pounds.

Michigan hadn’t offered yet at the time of the interview, but “had contacted me more a little bit,” according to Sadiq. But the next day, Michigan pulled the trigger and tossed its hat in the ring for the rising prospect.

Schools are split on which side of the ball they are recruiting Sadiq for. Some schools are evaluating him as a wide receiver or tight end, while others want him at safety or linebacker. The offer from Michigan came from Jay Harbaugh, indicating the Wolverines probably want him on defense.

Michigan makes top 10 for four-star DL

While Michigan hasn’t been able to get him up on campus yet, they were able to make the cut for South Carolina 2023 four-star defensive lineman Xzavier McLeod last week.

McLeod broke down his list with 247Sports’ Brian Dohn, including his thoughts about Michigan ($).

“(Grad assistant) coach (Dylan) Roney and coach Elston, the defensive line coach, they’ve been begging me to come up,” said McLeod. “I want to visit that type of atmosphere. I love Michigan. I (did not grow up) a fan of Michigan, but I heard it’s a great place. The fans have been bugging me to get up there. After everything they’ve been telling me, I feel like it would be a good place and a good experience.”

Despite this insistence on getting up for a visit from Michigan, McLeod says he doesn’t have any new visits set up now but is “looking at some.”

In the past few weeks, McLeod has taken visits to Florida State, Alabama and Georgia. Pulling McLeod from the south is definitely going to be a tough battle and will require getting him up on campus multiple times.