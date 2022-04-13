Discussing all the Juwan Howard/Los Angeles Lakers rumors

Reports emerged this week that the Los Angeles Lakers will be targeting Michigan Wolverines head coach Juwan Howard as their next head coach. Other reports have come out that Howard wants to stay at Michigan and coach his two sons. Luke Ghiardi and Scotty White break down the rumors and give their thoughts on today’s Brewcast.

