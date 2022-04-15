Blue By Ninety: What to look forward to this football offseason

Josh Henschke from The Maize & Blue Review joins the podcast to discuss all things Michigan. He and the guys talk about what to look forward to in the football offseason, as well as some information on what the basketball roster might look like next season.
All of our Maize n Brew podcasts are available wherever you get your shows! Subscribe, rate, and leave us a review:
Apple | Spotify | Google | Stitcher | Megaphone
Twitter: https://twitter.com/MaizenBrew
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/maizenbrewsbn/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/maizenbrewsbn
YouTube:https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZBJuf_eohVzbfZmZzMIdqA
Discord: https://discord.com/invite/vZMsMTF
Loading comments...