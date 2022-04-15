 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Blue By Ninety: What to look forward to this football offseason

Former MnB site manager Josh Henschke joins today’s pod!

By Von Lozon
NCAA Football: Michigan Spring Game Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Henschke from The Maize & Blue Review joins the podcast to discuss all things Michigan. He and the guys talk about what to look forward to in the football offseason, as well as some information on what the basketball roster might look like next season.

