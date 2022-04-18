Michigan baseball sweeps Michigan State on the road

The Michigan Wolverines baseball team picked up three big conference wins over the weekend with a sweep against Michigan State.

The Wolverines have now swept their last two series, as they took three from Cal State Fullerton the previous weekend. They also have won six of their last seven games and sit at 20-15 on the year with a 6-3 conference record.

Michigan certainly has some momentum going on right now. Here’s what went down against the Spartans this weekend:

Game 1

The first game of the series took place at the home of the Lansing Lugnuts, and it was all Michigan from the start. The Wolverines got out to a 7-0 lead in the 2nd inning and never looked back.

The story of this one was the Michigan bats. The Wolverines pounded 15 hits, six of which were home runs, and brought in 18 runs. Clark Elliot absolutely went off with three homers, and Joe Stewart, Matt Frey and Tito Flores each had one home run of their own. Elliot’s big day also included eight RBIs.

Michigan State ended up with some runs of its own, but it wasn’t enough as the Wolverines won by a score of 18-6.

Game 2

The series shifted over to McLane Stadium in East Lansing for the final two games of the series. It was another dominant performance by Michigan, but this time it was the defense that impressed as the Spartans could only muster three hits on the day.

Cameron Weston got the start on the bump and didn’t give up a hit through 5.2 and struck out nine Spartans on the day.

Michigan jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the first inning, and it was never close after that. By the time the Spartans scored their only two runs in the 6th inning, it was already too little too late.

The Wolverines had four players with multi-hit games, as Jimmy Obertop and Matt Frey each had three hits and Clark Elliot and Jack Van Remortel had two.

The Wolverines took this one, 8-2.

Game 3

The final game of the series was the only game that was somewhat close.

The cherry on top of the series was former Spartan Joe Stewart’s three-run homer in the 5th inning that buried the Spartans by putting Michigan up by six runs.

The score was 3-0 up to that point and Michigan State was still very much in the game. Stewart’s tank that flew well over the centerfield wall shattered any hope Michigan State had of coming back.

The Spartans didn’t quit and were able to get within three runs again, but the Wolverines ultimately put Michigan State away and completed the sweep with a 6-3 victory.

Tito Flores also homered in this one for Michigan.

Michigan is playing some good baseball right now and will be coming in hot to next weekend’s home series against Ohio State.