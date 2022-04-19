Blue By Ninety: PFF’s Austin Gayle discusses ‘Hutch’ podcast

Austin Gayle from Pro Football Focus joins the Blue By Ninety guys to discuss his new podcast series “Hutch: The Aidan Hutchinson Story.” He tells stories from the time he spent with Hutchinson, his family, former coaches and more. They give great insight into what has made him into the potential No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.

