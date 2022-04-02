Final Four TV schedule: How to watch the National Semifinals of the 2022 NCAA Tournament

The Michigan Wolverines may not be in the 2022 NCAA Tournament anymore, but you cannot deny there are two fantastic matchups ahead of us for the Final Four.

The No. 1 seed Kansas Jayhawks take on the No. 2 seed Villanova Wildcats in the opening game of the doubleheader later this evening.

This is a fantastic coaching duel between Kansas’ Bill Self and Villanova’s Jay Wright. Self is looking to guide Kansas to the championship for the first time since 2008, while Wright has been to the championship twice in the last decade, winning both times.

Villanova will be a bit shorthanded, as star forward Justin Moore tore his Achilles in the Elite Eight game against Houston. Kansas, meanwhile, has stayed fully healthy throughout the tournament and should be ready to go.

Villanova vs. Kansas

Date: Saturday, April 2, 2022

Time: 6:09 p.m. EST

Location: Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana

Channel: TBS

DraftKings Sportsbook Odds: Kansas -4.5, Over/Under 132.5

Following the Villanova/Kansas game is the one we are all waiting for — the No. 2 seed Duke Blue Devils vs. the No. 8 seed North Carolina Tar Heels.

Everyone and their mother knows this is Mike Krzyzewski final season as Duke’s head coach. It’s been talked about since it was announced last season and quite frankly, I’m over it.

However, I can’t deny the leadup to this game is amazing. Coach K lost his final home game at Cameron to the hands of North Carolina, and the Tar Heels have been one of the hottest teams in the tournament, so you know this one is bound to be a slugfest.

Both teams are healthy heading into this matchup, so we should get the absolute best out of both squads in this one.

Duke vs. North Carolina

Date: Saturday, April 2, 2022

Time: 8:49 p.m. EST

Location: Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana

Channel: TBS

DraftKings Sportsbook Odds: Duke -4, Over/Under 151

The winners of both games advance to the NCAA Tournament Finals on Monday, April 4. That game will be played on TBS at 9:20 p.m. EST.