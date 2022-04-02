Blue team defeats Maize team in Michigan Spring Game

The Michigan Wolverines football team held their first normal Spring Game since 2019 today as the Blue team defeated the Maize team 20-12. It was mostly a defensive battle, but there were a few explosive plays that got the fans on their feet and cheering, and the game went down to the wire.

First Half

If you’re a fan of defense, this was the half for you. There weren’t a lot of big plays and there wasn’t a lot of scoring. Cade McNamara got his drives in, but it was Davis Warren who stood out the most at the quarterback position. McNamara had a bit of a rough half, going 3-7 for 16 yards, leading drives for both teams. Warren was 9-16 for 114 yards. He had some impressive throws, too. He showed the ability to fit the ball into tight windows and showed good accuracy on his deep ball.

Rhett Anderson got the scoring going in the first quarter with a 25 yard field goal that put the Maize team up 3-0. The Blue team was able to respond in the 2nd quarter when Tavierre Dunlap ran in the game’s first touchdown to put Blue up 7-3. Anderson added another field goal as time expired in the half to make it 7-6 Blue going into halftime.

Second Half

The second half provided us with a few exciting plays, but it was still a defensive battle for the most part.

To no surprise, McNamara’s day was done and he didn’t get any reps in the half. Alex Orji came in for the Maize team and showed some explosiveness with his legs as he had a 23 yard run early in the 4th quarter.

Alan Bowman created an explosive play with his arm as he connected on a beautiful pitch and catch with Freshman Darrius Clemons for a 35 yard touchdown. Clemons made a tremendous catch on the play, going full extension. The touchdown put the Blue team up 14-6.

Warren showed off his deep ball capability again on the next drive to Amorion Walker that eventually led to a field goal, making the score 14-9.

Bowman and the Blue team responded with a nice scoring drive capped off by Bowman’s second passing touchdown of the day, this one going to Sam Staruch. This one seemed to seal the win for the Blue team, putting them up 20-9 with 4:33 left in the game. The Maize team wouldn’t quit, however.

The Maize team responded with a nice drive, but continued to struggle to find the end zone, settling for a late field goal to make it a 20-12 game. Instead of an onside kick, the Maize team had a 4th and 10 from their own 35, and they converted on it to keep the gamer going. They didn’t have enough time to drive down the field, however, and the Blue team survived, winning 20-12.