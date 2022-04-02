Stand out players from Michigan’s Spring Game

That’s a wrap on spring football as the Blue team defeated the Maize team 20-12 in the 2022 Michigan Wolverines Spring Game. Both defenses held the opposing offenses in check and limited explosive plays, but there were still some players on both sides of the ball that had nice performances and stood out in the game.

Here are the stand out players from the Spring Game:

Quarterback Davis Warren

Going into spring ball, the eyes of the Michigan fan base were on the quarterback competition between Cade McNamara and JJ McCarthy. Davis Warren showed today that he wants to be a part of that conversation as well. Will that happen? Probably not, but Warren showed some impressive stuff today.

The Sophomore from LA finished 12-23 for 175 and had some impressive throws. He showed the capability to fit the ball into some tight windows, and showed nice accuracy on his deep balls as well. Warren connected on two deep passes in the game, one to Donovan Edwards and one to Amorion Walker. The quarterback room for Michigan in 2022 is a talented one.

Running back Blake Corum

We all saw how special of a player Blake Corum was last year, but his speed was hindered toward the end of the season because of an ankle injury. He looked close to, if not at, 100% in the Big Ten Championship and CFP, but he was definitely back at full health today.

Corum showcased his blazing speed on a couple nice runs to the outside and ended up rushing for 40 yards on 7 carries.

The running back room had an incredible duo last year, and it seems like the Wolverines should have that again this year with Corum and Donovan Edwards.

Wide receiver Darrius Clemons

Darrius Clemons is a player that a lot of fans were excited to see going into this game, and he didn’t disappoint. The Freshman from Portland, Oregon had 3 catches for 52 yards, including a spectacular diving catch for a 35 yard touchdown.

Clemons adds to a wide receiver room that was already loaded with talent.

Wide receiver/defensive back Mike Sainristil

We all know that Mike Sainristil is a weapon on offense, and we got our first taste of him of the defensive side of things today as well. Sainristil has been switching off between receiver and DB, and he showed today that he is very capable in coverage.

On the first drive game of the game, Sainristil was in coverage on a deep ball and had himself in perfect position. Michigan lost some good talent at the DB position from last year’s team, but Sainristil looks like he will be a valuable asset at this position this season.

Running back Tavierre Dunlap

Tavierre Dunlap had a nice day for the Blue team rushing for 73 yards on 18 carries. Dunlap showed that he can be a very versatile back. He was able to come in and pound the ball in short yardage situations, and he was also able to break loose and show his explosiveness on some big runs. Dunlap was able to find the end zone in this one as well.

Having a guy like Dunlap behind two stud running backs in Corum and Edwards makes for an exciting rushing attack for the 2022 Wolverines.

Defensive back German Green

German Green had a nice day in coverage as he stepped up twice in big situations to force incomplete passes by the Maize team. Maize couldn’t find the end zone in this game and Green was a big reason why. His first forced incompletion was on a 4th and goal in the end zone and his second one was on a 3rd down, also in the end zone.

It’s good to see players be able to step up in those kind of situations and keep teams from scoring touchdowns in the red zone.