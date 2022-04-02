Michigan Football Spring Game Reaction Podcast

Michigan Football’s Spring Game has concluded and there are things to discuss. We go over the performances of Michigan’s quarterbacks, the speed on offense, Mike Sainristil at cornerback, the speed on Michigan’s offense, and more.

Listen to the podcast below.

All of our Maize n Brew podcasts are available wherever you get your shows! Subscribe, rate, and leave us a review:

