Ranking the top five recruits Michigan should prioritize during the spring evaluation period

On this week’s Future Brew podcast, Von Lozon and Jon Simmons discuss the beginning of the spring evaluation for the 2023 football recruiting class. College coaches can now go across the country and see their top targets in person, whether that be a quick visit at the recruit’s school or to see them partake in a sporting event.

The weird part is college coaches cannot speak to a recruit in-person. The communicating must be done between a high school coach, a parent, pretty much a second party. But once the college coaches leave the high school, they can reach out to the recruit, whether it be by a phone call or text message or some other form of communication, to let them know they were there.

This is a really strange rule...but it is what it is.

So who should Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines put at the top of their list to go check out during this time on the recruiting calendar? We break down the five recruits we think they should roll out the red carpet for during this period of time.

