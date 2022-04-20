2023 four-star PG Aden Holloway looking to visit Michigan before making final decision

The Michigan Wolverines have been off to a slow start with recruiting in the 2023 class. With the current roster still to be sorted out, there’s a reason why recruits this cycle aren’t committing to Juwan Howard and his staff this early, compared to other programs.

But the staff has still been busy evaluating prospects and sending out offers. One of their most recent offers was sent to four-star point guard Aden Holloway. The Wolverines offered him just a few weeks ago and are now working to get him to visit soon.

In a recent interview with 247Sports, Holloway mentioned Michigan as one of the five schools that has stood out to him — despite Michigan just offering him. He also gave a lot of praise to Howard.

“Juwan (Howard) is one of the best coaches,” Holloway said. “You see what he did in the tournament, everyone counted him out, they didn’t have that good of a season, he was out for a bit and then he made it to the Sweet 16. All of these coaches have a great resume and great accomplishments.”

The other schools reaching out to him the most include Tennessee, Auburn, Wake Forest and Notre Dame. He took an official visit to Tennessee from Monday-Wednesday of this week. Next up will be an official visit to Michigan sometime before Peach Jam, which happens in mid-July. He also plans to make his collegiate decision before that showcase.

As I broke down earlier this month, Holloway has pro potential written all over him. He plays with a tremendous amount of confidence, has a quick release on his consistent jumper and excels coming off screens and using a quick crossover to get to the rim and finish in traffic.

He is a talented prospect with a bright future ahead of him no matter where he chooses to go. I’m sure the Wolverine fateful would love to see him in Maize and Blue in a few years, as he could be a star with the Wolverines.

Holloway is the No. 48 overall player in the class, per 247Sports’ composite.