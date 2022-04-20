3 Michigan commits rank in ESPN’s final 2022 top 100 list

After what has to be considered a disappointing 2021-22 season based on preseason expectations, the Michigan men’s basketball team has a talented crop of players coming in for next year’s campaign.

Three of the four 2022 commits for the Michigan Wolverines were recently featured on ESPN’s final top 100 ranking.

Center Tarris Reed was ranked 31st, small forward Jett Howard was ranked 41st and Dug McDaniel was ranked 59th to make up another strong class.

The FINAL ESPN for the class of 2022 is here ‼️



Biggest risers

- Riley Kugel +23

- Ven Allen Lubin +22

- Rylan Griffen +12

- Brandon Miller +9

- Yohan Traore +9

- Tyrell Ward +9

- Cam Whitmore +8 pic.twitter.com/4W7lfaH5Jz — SportsCenter NEXT (@SCNext) April 20, 2022

All three guys will compete for playing time next season. Reed is a big man who can score in a multitude of ways, Howard is a sharp-shooter who is probably the most likely in the class to compete for a starting spot in 2022-23, and Dug McDaniel is a traditional point guard who has excellent court vision and active hands on the defensive end.

Gregg Glenn was not ranked on the list, but he gives Michigan a versatile forward who could grow into a Terrance Williams-esque role.

Michigan has the eighth-ranked 2022 class in all of college basketball (per 247Sports), which ranks them third among Big Ten teams, behind Indiana (5th) and Ohio State (6th).

All four guys add to what should be a pretty good Michigan team next season. In Joe Lunardi’s way-too-early bracketology for 2023, Michigan is projected to earn a 3-seed and win the conference.

If Hunter Dickinson, Caleb Houstan and Moussa Diabate all return next season, Michigan should have one of the deepest teams in the Big Ten, chock-full of talent.