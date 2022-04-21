Texas Tech transfer wing Terrence Shannon visiting Michigan

According to an Instagram story he posted Thursday morning, Texas Tech transfer wing Terrence Shannon Jr. is in Ann Arbor visiting with Juwan Howard and the Michigan Wolverines.

A 6-foot-6 wing out of Chicago, Shannon Jr. would be a monster addition to the Wolverines’ roster. A highly-athletic player, he averaged 10.4 points per game and shot 38.4% from three-point land this past year with the Red Raiders.

Oh, and he can also lay down a massive dunk as well.

Shannon Jr. entered the transfer portal the day after the Red Raiders lost in the Sweet 16 to the Duke Blue Devils in this year’s NCAA Tournament. Other schools like Kentucky, UConn and Illinois have all reached out to him since entering the portal.

With Howard having grown up in Chicago as well, you would imagine that is helping a little bit in this recruitment. Shannon Jr. is exactly the type of player Michigan needs out of the transfer portal this offseason. Hopefully Howard and the Wolverines can seal the deal sooner rather than later.